Williamson Legacy Group LLC Makes New $753,000 Investment in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,368 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the bank's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 17,592 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the bank's stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Credicorp by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the bank's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Credicorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,871 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp stock opened at $257.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $280.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $258.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.70.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BAP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Credicorp from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credicorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Credicorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.17.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

