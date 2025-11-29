Williamson Legacy Group LLC Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,348 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,332 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 95.9% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 210,400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT stock opened at $179.04 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $218.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BWX Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BWX Technologies wasn't on the list.

While BWX Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here