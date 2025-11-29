Williamson Legacy Group LLC Purchases New Position in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 524 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in UL Solutions during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 3,070.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Get UL Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULS

UL Solutions Stock Performance

ULS opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. UL Solutions's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.14%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UL Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UL Solutions wasn't on the list.

While UL Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here