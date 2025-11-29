Williamson Legacy Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company's stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $83.01.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.14.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

