Williamson Legacy Group LLC Sells 3,818 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Williamson Legacy Group LLC decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. SAP accounts for about 1.3% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Williamson Legacy Group LLC's holdings in SAP were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,957 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,074 shares of the software maker's stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in SAP by 11.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 384 shares of the software maker's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $284.33.

Get Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $233.51 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $260.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.00. The firm has a market cap of $296.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. SAP's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SAP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SAP wasn't on the list.

While SAP currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here