Williamson Legacy Group LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 61.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.47. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $100.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

