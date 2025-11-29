Free Trial
Williamson Legacy Group LLC Takes $345,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
US Foods logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in US Foods (NYSE:USFD) of 4,480 shares valued at approximately $345,000 in the second quarter.
  • Large institutions — including Boston Partners, Norges Bank, Primecap, Burgundy and Jupiter — added sizable stakes, leaving institutional investors with about 98.76% of the company.
  • Analysts are broadly bullish (average rating: "Buy", consensus price target $82), but insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares for roughly $4.22 million, trimming his position by about 34%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of US Foods.

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,076,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,413,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $110,245,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in US Foods by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,580,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,750,000 after buying an additional 1,639,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $91,087,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,410 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,520. The trade was a 34.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

Search Headlines