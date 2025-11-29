Williamson Legacy Group LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,198 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,840 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $51,871,000 after buying an additional 109,120 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE APH opened at $140.47 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company's revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Amphenol's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

