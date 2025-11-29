Williamson Legacy Group LLC Takes Position in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $1,346,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at $411,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,404,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $20,657,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRAD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.78.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. Sportradar Group AG has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $342.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

