Winnow Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Winnow Wealth LLC lessened its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 12,687 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up about 1.1% of Winnow Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Winnow Wealth LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE XOM opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The firm's 50-day moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.67. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $103.83 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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