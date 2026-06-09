Winnow Wealth LLC Has $155,000 Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Winnow Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC's holdings in Jabil were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 51.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,191,960. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,000. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE JBL opened at $363.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.07 and a 52 week high of $384.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.22. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBL

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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