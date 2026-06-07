WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 26,220 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,350 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,527 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,740 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $153.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.53.

Read Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:KKR opened at $93.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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