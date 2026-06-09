WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 31,856 onsemi $ON

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,856 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 187.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 79,206 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi launched its industry-first Elite Pairing Studio , an online design tool that helps engineers optimize SiC MOSFET and gate driver pairings for applications like AI data centers, electric vehicles, and industrial systems. The tool could deepen customer engagement, speed design cycles, and support broader adoption of onsemi’s power products. Article Title

onsemi launched its industry-first , an online design tool that helps engineers optimize SiC MOSFET and gate driver pairings for applications like AI data centers, electric vehicles, and industrial systems. The tool could deepen customer engagement, speed design cycles, and support broader adoption of onsemi’s power products. Neutral Sentiment: Another report highlighted onsemi’s new online tool to simplify power electronics design, adding visibility around the company’s product innovation but not providing direct evidence of sales impact yet. Article Title

Another report highlighted onsemi’s new online tool to simplify power electronics design, adding visibility around the company’s product innovation but not providing direct evidence of sales impact yet. Neutral Sentiment: A separate item noted that a camera product from Vadzo Imaging uses onsemi’s AR0235 sensor, underscoring continued ecosystem adoption of onsemi components. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on onsemi

onsemi Price Performance

onsemi stock opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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