WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.19 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,361 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,788,981,000 after buying an additional 431,382 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,447,000 after buying an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,222,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 61.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,550,000 after buying an additional 563,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $604,429,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

Read Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,980,727.92. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total value of $17,534,983.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,616 shares of company stock valued at $41,956,174. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $352.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -952.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1,505.91 and a beta of 1.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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