WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Vicor Corporation $VICR

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 10,132 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Vicor were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1,921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,630 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,625,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 643.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,076 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 90,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vicor by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,366 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 62,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

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Vicor Price Performance

VICR stock opened at $274.97 on Tuesday. Vicor Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $361.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $228.33.

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Insider Activity at Vicor

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.70, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,984,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,541,560.80. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 38,587 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $6,493,034.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 190,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,112,310.26. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 626,706 shares of company stock valued at $134,443,906 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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