WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,714 Eversource Energy $ES

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,714 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eversource Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eversource Energy wasn't on the list.

While Eversource Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here