WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 56,799 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 56,799 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39. The company has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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