WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock worth $73,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,701 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Indivisible Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3,791.9% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company's stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Procter & Gamble Given New $170 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup maintained a rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. PG Average Rating of Moderate Buy

Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. Positive Sentiment: Management is emphasizing innovation, productivity improvements, e-commerce growth and market-share gains to support a consumer recovery. New product and marketing initiatives, including Downy’s premium fragrance campaign, could help reinforce brand strength. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92. The stock has a market cap of $336.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 65.71%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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