WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 457.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,986,777,000 after buying an additional 6,736,161 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 914.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,244,112,000 after buying an additional 4,908,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE ABBV opened at $251.33 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $239.10 and its 200-day moving average is $224.05. The company has a market capitalization of $444.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $267.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.78 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid second-quarter results: AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Reuters article

AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Positive Sentiment: Immunology and neuroscience remained growth drivers: Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. AbbVie earnings release

Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and portfolio expansion: AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. AML trial article

AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was broadly in line: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast. Negative Sentiment: Full-year EPS outlook was reduced: AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Zacks guidance article

AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition and execution concerns weigh on sentiment: Investors are balancing Apogee’s potential to strengthen AbbVie’s immunology pipeline against its immediate earnings dilution, while oncology revenue fell 1.5% and aesthetics revenue was essentially flat during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $269.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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