World Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

World Investment Advisors grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,915 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 820.6% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,173,000 after buying an additional 37,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble was highlighted as a high-quality dividend stock and a defensive business selling everyday necessities, which can appeal to investors looking for stability in a volatile market.

Procter & Gamble was highlighted as a high-quality dividend stock and a defensive business selling everyday necessities, which can appeal to investors looking for stability in a volatile market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted that PG still has broad-based global growth and that its U.S. Baby Care weakness appears fixable rather than a structural problem, suggesting the brand portfolio remains resilient.

Analysts noted that PG still has broad-based global growth and that its U.S. Baby Care weakness appears fixable rather than a structural problem, suggesting the brand portfolio remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: PG is attracting increased investor interest and search activity, signaling that traders are actively reassessing the stock after recent weakness.

PG is attracting increased investor interest and search activity, signaling that traders are actively reassessing the stock after recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: A broader market discussion flagged consumer staples like PG as a pressured sector when inflation stays elevated and consumers trade down to cheaper alternatives.

A broader market discussion flagged consumer staples like PG as a pressured sector when inflation stays elevated and consumers trade down to cheaper alternatives. Negative Sentiment: Rising plastic costs tied to higher oil prices could squeeze input margins for consumer packaged goods companies, including PG, if they cannot fully pass along higher costs.

Rising plastic costs tied to higher oil prices could squeeze input margins for consumer packaged goods companies, including PG, if they cannot fully pass along higher costs. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles emphasized that PG has fallen in recent months as inflation and margin concerns continue to weigh on sentiment, which may be limiting near-term upside.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PG opened at $143.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.40. The firm has a market cap of $335.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,852 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,848. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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