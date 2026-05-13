World Investment Advisors Sells 2,869 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

World Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,042,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,503,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,505,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $3,282,296,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $396.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $397.42. The firm's 50-day moving average is $310.47 and its 200-day moving average is $317.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $378.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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