Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,053 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,825 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Illinois Tool Works worth $129,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,296,349,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,788,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,479,219,000 after acquiring an additional 128,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,858,313 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $992,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,659 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $782,343,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $603,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $317.00 to $310.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $293.00 price objective (down from $297.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illinois Tool Works from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $278.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Ernest Santi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.87, for a total value of $17,572,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 266,333 shares in the company, valued at $78,000,945.71. This represents a 18.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $284.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $275.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.05 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 103.35%. The firm's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 61.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc. NYSE: ITW is a global diversified manufacturer founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois. The company develops and sells products and equipment for industrial and commercial customers through a portfolio of specialized businesses. Its offerings include automotive components, food-service equipment, welding products, testing and measurement instruments, construction products, and specialty polymers and fluids. ITW also provides equipment and related services used in manufacturing and other industrial applications.

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