Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 487.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,647 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 303,427 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $82,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.3% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,737 shares of the company's stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Whitford Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 74.8% during the third quarter. Whitford Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 60,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $338.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.81.

View Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 3.0%

HWM opened at $217.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.52 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc. designs and manufactures advanced metal products used in aerospace, defense, commercial transportation and industrial applications. Its offerings include components for aircraft engines and airframes, fastening systems, forged aluminum wheels for commercial vehicles, and engineered structures. The company's products include jet-engine turbine blades and other rotating components, structural castings, titanium and nickel-based alloy parts, and fastening systems used in aircraft assembly.

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