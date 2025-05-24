Wormser Freres Gestion Sells 13,895 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wormser Freres Gestion trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,185 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 13,895 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wormser Freres Gestion's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wormser Freres Gestion's holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aptiv alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.3%

APTV opened at $66.13 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aptiv from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on APTV

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aptiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aptiv wasn't on the list.

While Aptiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here