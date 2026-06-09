W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,382 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $91,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $68,756,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,170.00 to $1,337.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,300.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,047.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,212.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $1,304.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,193.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $906.52 and a 1 year high of $1,309.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.86 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $2.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total transaction of $1,051,325.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,913,067.24. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total value of $385,518.97. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $491,444.31. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,743. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W.W. Grainger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.W. Grainger wasn't on the list.

While W.W. Grainger currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here