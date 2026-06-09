X Square Capital LLC Has $7.35 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 12,839 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 2.4% of X Square Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,643,613,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,609,981,000 after acquiring an additional 708,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 9.9%

MU opened at $949.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.45. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,089.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $690.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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