X Square Capital LLC Sells 17,926 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

X Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,997 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,926 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in CocaCola by 82.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 16.4% in the third quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in CocaCola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,852,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of KO stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $342.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 675,921 shares of company stock valued at $53,939,810 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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