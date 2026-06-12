Xponance LLC Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Xponance LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $51,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Melius Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $737.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of MU stock opened at $995.87 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,089.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $665.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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