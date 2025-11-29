Free Trial
XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
ArcBest logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake of 17,622 shares in ArcBest worth about $1.357 million, leaving it with roughly 0.08% ownership at the end of the quarter.
  • ArcBest beat estimates for the quarter with $1.46 EPS vs. $1.37 expected and $1.05 billion in revenue (vs. $1.04B est.), reported a 1.4% year‑over‑year revenue decline, and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.12 ($0.48 annualized, ~0.7% yield).
  • The stock trades with a market cap of about $1.44 billion and a PE of 9.55, while analysts have an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.67.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,622 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of ArcBest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 338.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ArcBest by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,202,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,555 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company's stock.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. ArcBest Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%.ArcBest's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. ArcBest's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of ArcBest from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised ArcBest from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ArcBest from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.67.

ArcBest Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

