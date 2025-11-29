XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,622 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of ArcBest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 338.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ArcBest by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,202,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,555 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company's stock.

Get ArcBest alerts: Sign Up

ArcBest Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. ArcBest Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%.ArcBest's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. ArcBest's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of ArcBest from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised ArcBest from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ArcBest from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ARCB

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ArcBest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ArcBest wasn't on the list.

While ArcBest currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here