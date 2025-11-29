XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. $GDRX

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX - Free Report) by 281.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,273 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 200,852 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of GoodRx worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in GoodRx by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,821 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 6,734.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,898 shares of the company's stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 322,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $196.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.17 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 9.73%. GoodRx's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. GoodRx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut GoodRx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial cut GoodRx from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded GoodRx from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.52.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 23,771 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $95,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company's stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

