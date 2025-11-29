XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,577 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd's holdings in Docusign were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Docusign by 318.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 864.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $427,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 58,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,206,187.44. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,562.20. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $94.14.

Docusign Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $69.23 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.Docusign's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

