XTX Topco Ltd Grows Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Free Report) by 451.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,919 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,423 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.09% of Vera Therapeutics worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 404.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $102,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company's stock.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,390,201.34. This represents a 23.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated a "peer perform" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

