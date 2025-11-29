XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Fortis $FTS

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS - Free Report) by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,997 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd's holdings in Fortis were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,253 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Fortis by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,067 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts: Sign Up

Fortis Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $52.53 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Fortis has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Fortis's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fortis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Desjardins raised shares of Fortis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortis

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fortis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortis wasn't on the list.

While Fortis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here