XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.32 Million Stake in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Free Report) by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,002 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd's holdings in Braze were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth $54,644,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,988,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,393,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,542,000 after buying an additional 447,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company's stock.

Braze Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.10. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Braze had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Braze's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 26,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $711,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 694,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,508,033.44. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 4,174 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $136,781.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,514.12. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,827 shares of company stock worth $1,962,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

