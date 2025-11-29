XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS - Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd's holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,754 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,144 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,509,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company's stock.

Shares of WTS opened at $275.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.59 and a 52-week high of $287.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business's fifty day moving average is $275.30 and its 200-day moving average is $263.82.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $611.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Watts Water Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 6,994 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total value of $1,948,878.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,621.90. This trade represents a 23.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,936. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $264.25.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

