XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.36 Million Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,678 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd's holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 197.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company's stock.

PCVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $77.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.83.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.07. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $94.76.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

