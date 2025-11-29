XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.30 Million in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $215,000.

Get SUPN alerts: Sign Up

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $45.66 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.82 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SUPN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUPN

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $3,029,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,016,649.46. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $229,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,801.52. This trade represents a 24.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,587. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company's stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Supernus Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Supernus Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here