XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Franco-Nevada logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Franco‑Nevada during Q2, buying 8,932 shares valued at about $1.46 million, as several other institutional investors also trimmed or added stakes; institutions now own roughly 77.06% of the stock.
  • Franco‑Nevada reported quarterly results on Nov. 3 with EPS of $1.43 (vs. $1.37 expected) and revenue of $487.7 million, a 76.9% year‑over‑year increase and strong margins (net margin ~58.8%).
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share (annualized $1.52), ex‑dividend Dec. 4 and payable Dec. 18 (yield ~0.7%), and analysts hold a “Moderate Buy” consensus with a $223.43 average price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Franco-Nevada.

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV - Free Report) TSE: FNV during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,932 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 23,311 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 160.7% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 253,237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 156,096 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 22.9% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,546 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $171,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:FNV opened at $209.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company's 50-day moving average price is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV - Get Free Report) TSE: FNV last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $223.43.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

