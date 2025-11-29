XTX Topco Ltd Sells 26,783 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,006 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 26,783 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd's holdings in JD.com were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JD.com by 158.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 153.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,905 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $29.85 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.46%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JD.com from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded JD.com from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.43.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

