XTX Topco Ltd Sells 6,688 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd's holdings in Five Below were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 333.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,940.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $166.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company's fifty day moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day moving average is $139.80. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $988.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group upped their price target on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

