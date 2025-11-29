Free Trial
XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

November 30, 2025
November 30, 2025
MasterBrand logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • XTX Topco Ltd bought 124,298 new shares of MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) in Q2, worth about $1.36 million and representing roughly 0.10% of the company at quarter-end.
  • Institutional investors own about 87.32% of MBC; notable activity includes Charles Schwab holding ~2.51M shares (~$32.8M), Nuveen initiating a ~$4.65M stake, and Public Sector Pension raising its holdings by 27.3%.
  • MasterBrand trades near $11.09 with a market cap of $1.41B, reported Q2 EPS of $0.40 on $777.1M revenue, and carries an average analyst rating of Hold with a $15 consensus price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of MasterBrand.

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 124,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.10% of MasterBrand at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MasterBrand by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 403,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company's stock.

MasterBrand Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MBC stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.42. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $777.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBC shares. Wall Street Zen cut MasterBrand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterBrand presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

