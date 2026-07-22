XY Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,000 Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. Norfolk Southern makes up 2.3% of XY Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 11,819 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,013 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 43,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:NSC opened at $331.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.12. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $268.23 and a 12 month high of $342.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.13 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.91%.Norfolk Southern's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Norfolk Southern's dividend payout ratio is 45.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $308.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $329.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

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