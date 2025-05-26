XY Planning Network Inc. Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 943 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total transaction of $1,050,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,435,464.50. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,623 shares of company stock valued at $116,650,831 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $339.34 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $277.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $293.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here