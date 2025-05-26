XY Planning Network Inc. Invests $451,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 49,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here