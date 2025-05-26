XY Planning Network Inc. Makes New $766,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.48.

AVGO opened at $228.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

