XY Planning Network Inc. Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Coca-Cola alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,662.64. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $961,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,769,334. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 443,349 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,324. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE KO opened at $71.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola's payout ratio is 81.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KO

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coca-Cola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coca-Cola wasn't on the list.

While Coca-Cola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here