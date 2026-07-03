Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2,820.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 35,963 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $377.16 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $409.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 91,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,241,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $439.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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