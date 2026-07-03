Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $13.72 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 3,111.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,363 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Benzinga coverage of Truist rating update

Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Multiple research updates highlighted stronger earnings expectations, including Zacks lifting Q2 2028 estimates and reaffirming a Strong Buy view, which supports the stock’s long-term outlook. Zacks analyst coverage

Multiple research updates highlighted stronger earnings expectations, including Zacks lifting Q2 2028 estimates and reaffirming a Strong Buy view, which supports the stock’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar announced an investment in Texas manufacturing workforce development, which could help address labor shortages and support future production capacity. PR Newswire article

Caterpillar announced an investment in Texas manufacturing workforce development, which could help address labor shortages and support future production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces pointed out that CAT remains a blue-chip industrial favorite, with strong backlog, Q1 growth, and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 Index supporting its recent run. Yahoo Finance article

Several market commentary pieces pointed out that CAT remains a blue-chip industrial favorite, with strong backlog, Q1 growth, and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 Index supporting its recent run. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed a first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock has become too expensive after a big AI-driven move, which is pressuring sentiment around CAT. Yahoo Finance article

Michael Burry disclosed a first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock has become too expensive after a big AI-driven move, which is pressuring sentiment around CAT. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports echoed Burry’s bearish bet and questioned whether Caterpillar’s valuation has outrun fundamentals, reinforcing downside pressure on the shares. IBTimes article

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $965.44 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $388.09 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $915.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $767.65. The stock has a market cap of $444.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $949.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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