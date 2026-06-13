Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 227.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,092 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,278,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,710,000 after buying an additional 1,406,752 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,699,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,121,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 2,537.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,837,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,162,370 shares in the company, valued at $635,894,960.30. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $12,017,852.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,286,662.39. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 376,884 shares of company stock worth $59,014,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $250.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $184.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.79. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $270.21.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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