Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $10.92 Million Investment in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,884 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $10,923,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in Strategy by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Strategy by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,238,695.25. This represents a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,264 shares of company stock worth $25,497,204. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price target on Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy added 1,550 Bitcoin in a June 8 filing, lifting total reported holdings to 845,256 BTC and signaling continued conviction in its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Strategy added 1,550 Bitcoin in a June 8 filing, lifting total reported holdings to 845,256 BTC and signaling continued conviction in its Bitcoin treasury strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, with H.C. Wainwright reiterating a Buy rating and a $540 price target, citing a compelling entry point and a bullish 2026 Bitcoin target of $150,000.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, with H.C. Wainwright reiterating a Buy rating and a $540 price target, citing a compelling entry point and a bullish 2026 Bitcoin target of $150,000. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Phong Le said the company’s small Bitcoin sale was meant to “test” processes and that institutional investors were less concerned than retail traders, suggesting management sees the move as operational rather than strategic retreat.

CEO Phong Le said the company’s small Bitcoin sale was meant to “test” processes and that institutional investors were less concerned than retail traders, suggesting management sees the move as operational rather than strategic retreat. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted that crypto prices have stabilized somewhat after a recent selloff, which can help sentiment around MSTR because the stock remains highly tied to Bitcoin’s direction.

Market commentary noted that crypto prices have stabilized somewhat after a recent selloff, which can help sentiment around MSTR because the stock remains highly tied to Bitcoin’s direction. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines also highlighted concerns that Strategy’s first-ever Bitcoin sale since 2022 rattled some investors and renewed debate about leverage, dilution, and the risks of its aggressive Bitcoin-focused capital structure.

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.49. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($16.49) earnings per share. Strategy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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